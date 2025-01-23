Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,340,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $1,042,480.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,656,336.70. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $145.29 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.61 and its 200-day moving average is $134.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 659.01% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

