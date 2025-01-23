Diversify Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $87,000.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $99.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average is $104.66. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

