Diversify Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth $825,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 2.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

