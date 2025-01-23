Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $387,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.