5,406 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 269,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,714,000 after buying an additional 36,914 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

MU stock opened at $109.23 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.65.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

