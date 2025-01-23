Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $794,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,931,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 1,861,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,971 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,771,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 59.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,459,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,949,000 after buying an additional 920,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS INDA opened at $50.62 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.