iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Raised by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41,633 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $140.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $120.45 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

