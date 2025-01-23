Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,243 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,613 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 80,366 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,317,580 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after purchasing an additional 413,012 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 330.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 99,240 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 76,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,382,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC lowered Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

GOLD opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.54. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

