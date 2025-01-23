Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,603 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 376.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16,416.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

