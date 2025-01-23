Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $75.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.18. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

