Diversify Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

