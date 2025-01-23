Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $603,000 Investment in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,724 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Quarry LP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 32.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 50.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

FFIN stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,018,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,992.92. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael B. Denny sold 7,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $287,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,615.20. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Hovde Group boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

