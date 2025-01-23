Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 845 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 144.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,742 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Expedia Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,341 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,870 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,345,000. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,570,779.35. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,951 shares of company stock worth $5,045,310 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $173.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.99. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $192.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The online travel company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.42 by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.