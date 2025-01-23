LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,920,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 28,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $263.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $168.44 and a 1-year high of $264.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

