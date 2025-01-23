Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $78.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.68. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $59.71 and a 52 week high of $79.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

