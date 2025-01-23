JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.5% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 28,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,821,000. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 28,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $263.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.44 and a fifty-two week high of $264.25. The firm has a market cap of $740.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

