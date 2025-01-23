AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Raised by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

