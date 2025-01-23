Diversify Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

AVEM stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.38. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

