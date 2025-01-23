Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $717,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 243,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 9.5% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 35,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 724.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 69.1% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $150.04 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.63%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

In other news, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $507,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,119.12. The trade was a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,286.90. This trade represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

