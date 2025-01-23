ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 315.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 53.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

ITT Trading Down 0.4 %

ITT stock opened at $153.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.58 and a 52 week high of $161.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.50 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. ITT’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

