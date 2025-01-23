Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,226 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,397,000 after buying an additional 294,034 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,065,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,839,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,242,000 after purchasing an additional 760,722 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,300,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,783,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,073,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

