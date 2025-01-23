Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLOI. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck CLO ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $53.21.
About VanEck CLO ETF
The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck CLO ETF
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.