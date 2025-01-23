JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Guardian Investment Management’s 8th Largest Position

Guardian Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.2% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,920,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 28,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $263.02 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $168.44 and a 1 year high of $264.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.37 and its 200 day moving average is $225.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.