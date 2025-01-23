Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,953,000 after acquiring an additional 228,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth $248,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 48,227 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.15.

Schneider National Stock Up 0.4 %

Schneider National stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In related news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 18,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $603,461.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,014.82. This represents a 21.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $198,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,548.54. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,011. 18.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

