Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 12,655 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 182.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,735,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 857,417 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,886 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,922,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,377,000 after acquiring an additional 648,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,054,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,818,000 after acquiring an additional 217,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.