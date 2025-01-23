Diversify Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,891 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,073,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,735,000 after buying an additional 73,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,668,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 507,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,969,000 after buying an additional 463,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 6.2 %

MTUM opened at $222.02 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.