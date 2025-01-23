Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.