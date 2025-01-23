Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,065,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,402,000 after acquiring an additional 28,876 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 42.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 70.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.32 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Joseph Scalzo sold 25,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $899,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,951.96. The trade was a 15.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 76,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $2,886,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,556.80. The trade was a 65.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,869 shares of company stock valued at $12,139,570 over the last three months. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

