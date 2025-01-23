Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 285 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 272.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 54 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,324.45 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,133.46 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,243.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,343.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 531.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,820. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524.54. The trade was a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,351.25.

View Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.