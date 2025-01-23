HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 31,761 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,761 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

