iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Cut by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 24,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EEM opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

