Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 431,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FFEB stock opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a market cap of $891.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

