Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Raised to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.81.

Shares of INTC opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

