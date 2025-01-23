Jefferies Financial Group Lowers monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $300.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on monday.com from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of monday.com from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.68.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $253.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.90, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a 52 week low of $174.75 and a 52 week high of $324.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.79 and a 200 day moving average of $259.58.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 364.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 1,024.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 476,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,162,000 after purchasing an additional 434,035 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

