Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and traded as high as $34.50. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 194 shares trading hands.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Up 3.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
