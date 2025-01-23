Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 73,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

MDYG opened at $92.12 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.28 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.