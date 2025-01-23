AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in AECOM by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $3,578,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.88. AECOM has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,837.52. This trade represents a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

