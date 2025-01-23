HB Wealth Management LLC Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 187.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $93,657.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,835.20. The trade was a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,158.60. This trade represents a 90.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 9.2 %

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 2.12.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

