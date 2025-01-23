Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after buying an additional 5,675,571 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,047 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,650 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 10,856.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,465 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 55.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,549,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,892,000 after purchasing an additional 551,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.1 %

TTD opened at $120.69 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.56 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 197.85, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average of $113.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

