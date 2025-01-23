Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $428,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

IYJ opened at $140.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.48. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

