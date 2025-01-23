Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $122.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

