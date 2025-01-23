Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 320,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 163,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BJUN stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

