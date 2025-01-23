ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,480,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,023,000 after buying an additional 661,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,680,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,449,000 after acquiring an additional 138,430 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,751,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,439.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,121 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in ONEOK by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,149,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,545,000 after purchasing an additional 277,514 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.

ONEOK Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE OKE opened at $106.28 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

