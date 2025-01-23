Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $658,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Performance

NXTG opened at $88.43 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $375.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.23.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

