Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 113 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $126.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $127.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.69. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

