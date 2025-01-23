HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALSN opened at $120.23 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.14 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $235,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,286.60. The trade was a 19.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total transaction of $1,384,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,165,413.52. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,537. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

