Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ENB shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.76%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

