Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $765,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,069,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HLT. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $5,880,287.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,152.78. The trade was a 50.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $247.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $259.01.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

