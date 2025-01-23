23,939 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSCT opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $18.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

