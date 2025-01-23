Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $334,000 Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARM were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 45.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $179.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 4.53. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.73.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. ARM’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ARM from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.09.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

